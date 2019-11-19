ARCADIA — Duane E. Ash, 82, of Arcadia passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.
Mr. Ash’s wishes were to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Arcadia United Methodist Church. The Rev. Dr. Jeff D. Hale will officiate. Military honors will be presented at the church by the Arcadia American Legion Post #251.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Arcadia Fire and Rescue Department or the Family’s Choice.
Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.