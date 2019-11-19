ARCADIA — Duane E. Ash, 82, of Arcadia passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.

Mr. Ash’s wishes were to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Arcadia United Methodist Church. The Rev. Dr. Jeff D. Hale will officiate. Military honors will be presented at the church by the Arcadia American Legion Post #251.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Arcadia Fire and Rescue Department or the Family’s Choice.

Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Sign up for our Daily Obituaries Email:

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.