Dr. William J. Landis, 76, of Grand Island, a lifelong physician at the Grand Island Clinic, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
A private family service is planned. Inurnment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the donor’s charity of choice. You are encouraged to sign Dr. Landis’ guestbook at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under his obituary.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.