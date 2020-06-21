Dr. William Landis, 76

Dr. William J. Landis, 76, a lifelong physician at the Grand Island Clinic, died Wednesday, June 17. 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.
Bill was born April 27, 1944, in Lincoln, the son of Frank E. and Ruth Mary (Jennings) Landis. He grew up in Lincoln, graduating with honors from Lincoln Southeast in 1962. He received a Regent’s Scholarship to the University of Nebraska , where he completed his undergraduate degree in 1965. Bill continued graduate school at the UNL. He received master’s of science degrees in both electrical engineering and biophysics and physiology, and completed a doctorate of medicine from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine.
Bill married Margaret Ann Condon on June 1, 1970, in Lincoln. He completed his internship/residency in internal medicine at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha in July 1973. Bill participated in preceptorships in New York, Georgia and Alaska. He began his practice as a partner at the Grand Island Clinic in July 1973, retiring two week ago after 47 years. Bill loved practicing medicine and didn’t consider it work.
He was a staff member at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center and was board certified with the American Board of Internal Medicine.
Bill loved time spent with family and was an avid reader. He thoroughly enjoyed racing and breeding thoroughbred horses, in addition to serving as Fonner Park’s track physician. Bill also appreciated classical music. He was known for his intelligence, integrity and sharp wit.
He will be missed by his wife of 50 years, Margaret Ann Landis, of Grand Island; sons and their spouses, Benjamin and Jocelyn Landis and their daughter, Katrina, of Hastings; and Mark Jennings Landis of Grand Island; a daughter, Ann Mary Landis, of Des Moines, Iowa; a sister and her spouse, Helen and Tom Dawson, of Lincoln; and brothers and their spouses, Frank and Polly Landis and Dave and Melodee Landis, all of Lincoln.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ruth Mary Landis; and in-laws, Gene and Margaret Condon.