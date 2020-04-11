Dr. Michael O’Brien, 77

Michael “Mick” O’Brien passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the age of 77. He was able to spend his last moments with his loving wife, Donna of Grand Island.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions in place at this time, a small family graveside service will be at the Grand Island Cemetery. A memorial service with all friends and loved ones will take place as soon as restrictions are lifted. Apfel Funeral Home is serving the family.
Mick was born July 12, 1942, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Russell C. and Alberta (Lyman) O’Brien. His father was active in the U.S. Air Force and Mick was able to experience growing up in Utah, Spokane, Wash., Springfield, Mass., and Roswell, N.M. He attended Brigham Young University, served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in France, and graduated from Washington University with his DDS degree.
Mick loved life, learning and helping others. His favorite quote was “life is a banquet and too many are starving to death.” He practiced dentistry and orthodontics for 43 years, and once retired, shifted to full time with his skills as a Registered Piano Technician — tuning, repairing and rebuilding thousands of pianos. He and Donna were able to work together in these and many other pursuits. He was an avid cyclist, heading up what later became the second largest cycling race in the nation. He, himself, logged many miles pedaling across the USA both by himself, once with his grandson, and several times with Donna on the back of their tandem (bicycle built for two).
An outstanding musician, he played his trombone in the Oshkosh, Wis., symphony and was an accomplished pianist as well. Mick gave piano recitals and hosted concerts, which benefited local churches, coached and accompanied, and taught and encouraged many. For the majority of his adult life, he was involved in promoting music in the communities in which he lived — whether serving as a board member, performing in brass quintets, or accompanying community choirs, music was a central part of his life.
He loved the woods. He was a devoted hunter — feeding and teaching many with this hobby — and always taught respect and reverence for what God had created.
Mick was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many capacities and was always eager to help someone in need. His legacy of service has been instilled in his grandchildren through annual family reunions which he courageously commandeered.
He is survived by his wife, Donna of Grand Island; and four children and their spouses, Michelle and Jeff Martin of St. Louis, Mo., Rusty and Vicki O’Brien of Louisville, Ky., Lori Lynn Strawbridge of St. Louis, Mo., and Kimberly and Henry Gonzalez of Las Vegas, Nev. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren; and his seven siblings and their spouses, Patricia and Dennis King of Stevenson Ranch, Calif., Margaret and Lynn Dayton of Orem, Utah, George and Vicki O’Brien of American Fork, Utah, Barbara and Kent Heideman of St. George, Utah, Terri and Michael Liechty of Provo, Utah, Cindy and Craig Dayton Evans of Payson, Utah, and Carole Ann and Kim McNaughton of Sewell, N.J.
The family would like to extend a huge appreciation to the heartfelt kindness and care of the nurses and doctors at CHI Health St. Francis.
His days were lengthened for 41 years because of the generous gift of life — two kidney transplants from first a brother and then a sister. Memorials may be made to the Alport Syndrome Foundation, P.O. Box 4130, Scottsdale, AZ 85261-4130; info@alportsyndrome.org.