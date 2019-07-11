Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NEBRASKA... WOOD RIVER NEAR ALDA AFFECTING HALL COUNTY && ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NEBRASKA... WOOD RIVER NEAR GIBBON AFFECTING BUFFALO COUNTY && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE WOOD RIVER NEAR ALDA. * AT 12:45 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 9.1 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MAJOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 12.5 FEET BY SATURDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TUESDAY MORNING. * AT 12.0 FEET...THERE IS EXTENSIVE FLOODING UPSTREAM OF THE GAUGE IN THE TOWN OF WOOD RIVER. AT 13.0 FEET...WATER WILL BEGIN TO FLOW ACROSS NEBRASKA 40 LINK C ALSO KNOWN AS ALDA ROAD ABOUT ONE QUARTER MILE SOUTH OF THE GAUGE. WATER WILL ALSO BEGIN TO FLOW OVER HIGHWAY 30 WEST OF ALDA. &&