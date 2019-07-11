CAMDENTON, Mo. — Dr. James Joseph Jungels, D.O., son of Lloyd Nicolas and Mary Lillian Byrne Jungels, was born July 8, 1947, in Grand Island. He departed this life on Monday, July 8, 2019, in his home, Camdenton, Mo., at the age of 72.
Funeral Mass will be at 5 p.m. Friday in St. Anthony Catholic Church, Camdenton, Mo.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until time of the service at the church. Burial will follow at noon Saturday in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Moberly, Mo.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society and left at the church or mailed to the Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home, 15 Clint Ave., Camdenton, MO 65020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton.
On Sept. 19, 1970, in Moberly, Mo., he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Janet Kay Schmidt, and to this union two children were born. Together they shared 48 years of marriage.
James was raised in Greeley, where he attended Sacred Heart School. He then attended St. Benedict’s College and Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine. He started his medical practice in Laurie, Mo., and then moved to Macks Creek, Mo., where he practiced with Dr. Kenneth Ridgeway. Later, he bought the practice with Dr. Michael Ledbetter and practiced medicine until his retirement in 2013. Dr. Jungels had served on the board for Mid-County Fire Department, CADV, State Child Death Investigations and Lake Ozark General Hospital and was the coroner for Camden County for 27 years. He would always help where needed and would serve in any capacity. He delivered over 3,600 children and gave medical care to many patients over the decades.
James was baptized into the Catholic faith and was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church.
In his spare time, he really enjoyed reading, collecting coins and countless other activities. He loved his Corvette, which he could be found driving all the time.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and a caring neighbor and friend. Dr. Jungels blessed many families with kindness and care that will never be forgotten. We celebrate his life and his accomplishments, and will treasure the memories he created for his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Kay Jungels of the home; his two children, James “Jay” Joseph Jungels Jr. of Camdenton, Mo., and Marianne Janelle Jungels-Norris and husband, Joel Dean Jungels-Norris, III, of Kansas City, Mo.; six grandchildren, Morgan Daniel, Patience Courtney, Joel Dean IV, Jane Marie, Jill Le Ann and John Joseph; his sister, Ann Miller and husband, Ron, of Grand Island; and a host of nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.