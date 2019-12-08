Dr. Helen Stauffer, 97

HASTINGS — Dr. Helen (Winter) Stauffer, 97, of Lincoln, formerly of Kearney, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Lincoln.
Memorial services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St. in Lincoln. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion. Internment will be in Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell at a later date.
Helen was the author of the most comprehensive biography of Nebraska author Mari Sandoz, “Mari Sandoz: Story Catcher of the Plains” (1982) and editor of her correspondences, “Letters of Mari Sandoz” (1992).
She served in the WAVES (Women’s Navy) from 1943 to 1945, teaching aerial gunnery at Alameda Naval Air Base in California. She completed her doctorate degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1974, and taught English at Kearney State College until retiring in 1990. She was active in the Great Plains Chautauqua, Nebraska Humanities Council, Modern Language Association, National Education Association, Western Literature Association, Sandoz Heritage Society, Willa Cather Pioneer Memorial and Alpha Delta Kappa.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Robin and Carol Stauffer of Fremont; three daughters and a son-in-law, Susan Toth of Edwardsburg, Mich., Sally Vifquain of Wahoo, Neb., and Melody and Rod Chvatal of Colon, Neb.; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by both parents; her husband, Mike Stauffer; an infant son, Karl; a daughter-in-law, Carol Hamley Stauffer; and a son-in-law, Jim Toth.
