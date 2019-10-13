FRESNO, Calif. — Dr. Frederick Henry Brengelman died in Fresno, Calif., on Sept. 24, 2019, at the age of 91.
A memorial will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Woodward Lake Clubhouse 10250 N. Westshore Drive, Fresno.
Fred was born in Farwell on March 31, 1928, to Harry and Rose Brengelman. He received his bachelor’s degree at Dana College, his masters at the University of Nebraska, and his doctorate at the University of Washington.
Fred founded the Linguistics Department at California State University–Fresno. Linguistics was his passion, but prior to founding the department, he also taught in the English department.
History of the English Language was always his favorite course to teach, along with English as a Second Language.
Fred enjoyed travel. He was a Fulbright scholar in Greece, studied at the British Museum while on sabbatical in England, and was a visiting professor in the Netherlands, Wisconsin, Texas and West Virginia.
Until recently, he continued to teach classes at CSU–Fresno as a linguistics professor emeritus. In 2008, he was acknowledged for having taught at CSU–Fresno for 50 years. He authored the book “English Language: An Introduction to Teachers” and numerous papers, and he also co-authored, with Russ Leavenworth, a cookbook of his favorite desserts, “Puddings from A to Z.”
In addition to the study and teaching of English and linguistics, Fred turned his keen mind to an eclectic range of topics: The writings of Mark Twain, history of the Bible, cooking healthful soups, baking homemade bread, and raising fruits, vegetables and ornamental plants.
With the help of his family, he expanded the family house from a modest concrete enclosure to a welcoming ranch-style home. And his avid interest in and talent for gardening turned a desert-like patch into a wooded oasis. He enjoyed walks with his devoted dog, Tom; reading for hours with a cat on his lap; and he often joked about perusing the obituaries and not yet seeing his name there.
As those who were fortunate enough to study under or converse with Fred on any number of topics can attest, he demonstrated an impressive command of language, as well as a sharp sense of irony and humor. But he is best remembered by students, colleagues and friends as being a genuinely nice man.
He was born to be a teacher and never missed an opportunity to enlighten others on any number of topics especially politics and religion. He always looked forward to a good conversation over coffee and pastries with friends. A colleague noted that he was a gifted teacher with vast knowledge, and a kind and helpful colleague who will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his former wife, Mary Dey; sons, John and Erik Brengelman; daughters, Paula Landis and Ann Gray; as well as grandchildren, Sean, Alicia and Abby; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Nitro and Riley; and sister, Irene Klanecky.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Fred Brengelman Scholarship for Linguistics at Fresno State. Checks should be payable to the Fresno State Foundation (noting Fred Brengelman in the memo) and mailed to: College of Arts and Humanities Development Office 2380 E. Keats Ave. M/S MB99, Fresno, CA 93740-8024.