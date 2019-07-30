HAMPTON — Dr. Burton Thomsen, 72, of Hampton passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at home after a courageous fight against cancer.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Aurora Airport in the Traudt Aerial Hangar, 1406 North Hwy. 14, Aurora. The Rev. Karl Larson will officiate. Burial will be in the United Lutheran Cemetery north of Hampton.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Evangelical Covenant Church, 1009 First St., Aurora. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Burt Lee Thomsen, the son of Soren and Grace (Keith) Thomsen, was born in Superior on Oct. 24, 1946, and passed away in Hampton on July 28, 2019, at the age of 72.
Burt grew up on a farm northwest of Superior and attended a one-room school house for grades 1–8 and graduated from Superior High School in 1963. He went on to receive a B.S. in Agronomy from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln in 1967 and attended one semester in Genetics at Kansas State. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, being honorably discharged in 1970. Burt attended medical school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Burt served his Residency in General Surgery in Denver and Lincoln from 1974-79 and in 1982-83 served a Cardiovascular Fellowship in Charlotte, N.C. He opened his practice in Aurora in 1979 and retired in 2007.
Burt was a member of the AMA, UNL and UNMC Alumni Associations and American Legion. He was also a member of AGS Fraternity at UNL and AOPA, EAA, IAC and the local RC Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Jonathan (Christina) Thomsen of Aurora; daughter, Kerri Engelbart of Fort Collins, Colo.; and three granddaughters, Abby, Annelisa Jean and Elsa. He is also survived by his sister, Linda (Lee) Daniels of Leawood, Kan.; nephew, Brian, and niece, Sara; stepmother, Rhea Thomsen of Superior; and many other family members and friends.