Douglas VanBuskirk, 66

Douglas L. VanBuskirk, 66, of Grand Island, went to his Heavenly home on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the CHI Immanuel Hospital in Omaha.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Third City Christian Church. Pastors Scott Jones and Josh Sikes will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the All Faiths Funeral Home Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.
Doug was born Nov. 14, 1952, at Grand Island, the son of LaVern and Ruth (Cheyney) VanBuskirk. He was raised and received his education in Doniphan, graduating from Doniphan High School class of 1971.
On Sept. 18, 1971, he married his high school sweetheart, Debra Nunnenkamp. They lived in Doniphan for five years before making Grand Island their home. This union was blessed with three children, Brandon, Jace and Benjamin.
Doug was a partner in business and ran Mid-Nebraska Feeds for 22 years before moving to CNH where he worked for the past 16 years. He enjoyed horse racing, playing softball, working out and his yard work. He ran chains for Grand Island Senior High football games for the past 38 years. He was inducted into the GISH Football Hall of Fame. Doug loved his family with his greatest joy being a papa to his granddaughters.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 48 years, Deb; his children and grandchildren, Brandon (Melissa) VanBuskirk and their kids, Ellee and Emma, Jace (Jeffrey) Bonsall and their kids, Isla and Neve and Benjamin VanBuskirk (and the mother of his children, Chelsie) and their kids, Madison, Kennedie and Reagan and soon to be Doug’s great-grandson, Brooks; Doug’s sister, LaVonne (Kevin) Lewis; his mother-in-law, Beulah Nunnenkamp; and nieces, nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Beverly Ross.
