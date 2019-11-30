POLK — Douglas Lane Norquest, 61, of Polk died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at York General Hearthstone in York.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Polk, with Pastor Ricardo Riqueca officiating. Burial of ashes will be in the Arbroville Cemetery near Polk.
Memorials are suggested to Polk Library and the Polk Fire Department. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Doug was born May 11, 1958, to Myron and Anita (Samuels) Norquest in Osceola. He grew up near Polk and graduated from Polk High School in 1976. He then attended Southeast Community College in Milford. He received an Associate Degree in Diesel Mechanics. He drove a truck for GI Express and Sunrise Express in Grand Island until November of 2017.
Doug was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Polk. He was very proud of his “Gold Card” at Barnes and Noble. He collected toy trucks, keychains and trains. Doug enjoyed watching movies.
He is survived by his parents; three brothers, Brian and LuAnn Norquest of Polk, Steve and Tami Norquest of York, and Jason and Lora Norquest of Garden City, Kan.; several nieces, nephews and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Mildred Norquest, Mervin and Helen Samuels.