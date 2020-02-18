Douglas W. Cremeen, 67, of Grand Island died unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at home.
Doug’s wishes were to be cremated. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The Rev. James R. Golka will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be in the Clarks Calvary Cemetery in Clarks.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Curran Funeral Chapel, with a vigil service at 7. Memorials are suggested to the family.
