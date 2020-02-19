Douglas W. Cremeen, 67, of Grand Island, died suddenly at his home on Feb. 15, 2020.
Doug’s wishes were to be cremated. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The Rev. James R. Golka will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be in the Clarks Calvary Cemetery in Clarks.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Curran Funeral Chapel with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Doug’s obituary.
Doug was born May 5, 1952, at Grand Island. He was the son of Walter W. and Doris A. (Douglas) Cremeen.
Doug grew up in Grand Island. He was a talented baseball player, graduating from Grand Island Senior High School in 1970. After school he began working for the Union Pacific Railroad.
He married Catherine Kay “Cathy” Kramer on July 1, 1977, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island. They lived in Grand Island. In the early 1980s, Doug began his association with the Grand Island Veterans Home. He retired as warehouse purchasing supervisor in 2010.
Doug was an avid sports fan and you could always find him cheering on his beloved Cubs. He enjoyed his time at the family farm in Clarks and caring for his many farm cats there. He especially enjoyed hosting his family including his nephews at the farm, particularly during hunting season. Doug enjoyed his trips to Las Vegas to try his luck at the casinos.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, Knights of Columbus and the United Veterans Club.
Doug is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Claudia (Gary) Schmidt of Omaha; brother-in-law, Dewayne Saathoff of Grand Island; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Cathy; sister, Jeanne Saathoff; and his cats, Rocky and Spunky, whose company he enjoyed so much.