ST. PAUL — Douglas Charles Ackles, 69, of St. Paul went to be with the Lord his Savior on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Houston Hospice in Houston, Texas, with his wife, Pam, by his side, due to non-COVID related health conditions.
A full obituary exploring the richness of his life will be published at a later date, along with a celebration of life to be held in St. Paul, once it is safe to do so amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, Doug’s family asks that you support St. Paul Public Schools through a scholarship to be established in his honor. A donation can be made to Pam Ackles at 1248 N. Riviera Circle, Pearland, TX 77581 with Ackles Scholarship in the memo.
Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Doug lived a full life as a son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He was born in Burwell and raised in Ord, where he met Pam, his high school sweetheart and wife of 49 years.
A proud Cornhusker and alumnus of the University of Nebraska Lincoln, Doug had nearly a four-decade career in Nebraska public education. He served the communities of Cedar Rapids, as a teacher and started the girls basketball program; Ewing, as a principal, superintendent, and varsity girls basketball coach; before contributing 24 years as a community leader and superintendent of schools in St. Paul.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, golfing, watching Nebraska football, but was most joyful being with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Pam; son, Kent; daughter, Kylee; son-in-law, Kevin; daughter-in-law, Vicki; four grandchildren, Scarlett, Prescott, Briar Grace and Sloane; brother, Rich; and sisters, Deb and Lori. Doug will be forever remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chuck and Norma (Geneski) Ackles.
