OMAHA — Dorothy Ilene Stine, 98, passed from this world on Feb. 18, 2020, in Omaha.
A Celebration of Life will be held with family members this summer.
Dorothy was born March 12, 1921, in North Loup to Charles and Clara (Myers) Meyers. She was united in marriage to Raymond Dale Stine (Dale) on Dec. 31, 1941, in Laguna Beach, Calif. They had one son, Gregory Dale Stine, who was born on Jan. 7, 1950.
Dorothy and Dale moved back to North Loup after World War II, and lived there until they moved to Ord in the early 1980s. Dorothy lived in Grand Island from 1992 to 2004, at which time she moved to Omaha.
Dorothy, who after 2004 was affectionately known as GG (short for great-grandmother), is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Diane Stine; grandchildren and spouses, Shannon and Jason Stych, and Grant and Nicholle Stine; and great-grandchildren, Hudson, Landon, and Ashton Stych, and Ella, Barron, and Maxwell Stine.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; her parents; two brothers; and three sisters.