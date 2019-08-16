CENTRAL CITY — Dorothy L. Sorensen, 70, of Central City died on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Lakeview Care Center in Grand Island.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City, with Pastor Scott Johnson. Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Dorothy was born on Oct. 5, 1948, in Loup City to Earl and Donna (Sinkler) Brewer. Dorothy attended grade school in Hazard and then graduated from Thedford High School in 1966. Following graduation, Dorothy worked for Burlington Northern Railroad as well as helping her dad coach softball.
On Feb. 14, 1993, David Earl and Dorothy were united in marriage in Hastings. While in Hastings, Dorothy worked at Arby’s, until they made their home in Central City, where she would do in-home care. Dorothy enjoyed crocheting, attending and watching rodeos. She was an avid Nebraska Cornhuskers fan, but her greatest love was getting to spend time with her grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Dave of Central City; daughter, Lisa (Scott) Vesely of Central City; son, Jim Brewer of Kearney; sisters, Earlene Brewer of North Platte and Peg (Joe) Krueger of North Platte; and her four beloved grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Donna Sue Miles; and her aunt, Emma Fester.