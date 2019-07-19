PHILLIPS — Dorothy J. Ryan, 79, of Phillips, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 22, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date in the Phillips Cemetery.
Dorothy was born on July 27, 1939, in Longmont, Colo., to Herman and Ruth (Gifford) Hoffschneider. She grew up in York and graduated from York Senior High.
She was united in marriage to John Ryan on Nov. 16, 1957, and moved to Phillips in 1960. Four children were born into this union.
Dorothy was employed by Skagway for over 20 years before her retirement. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church, as well as volunteering for 4-H, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, walking and flowers.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband; children, John (Kenia) Ryan Jr. of Houston, Texas, Suzanne (Tyler Phelps) Morris of Beatrice, Duane Ryan of Lincoln, Wendy (Tim) Hicks of Douglas; brother, Herman Hoffschneider; sister, Nancy (Tom Monier) Johnson; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other family and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Mildred Hoffschneider.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
