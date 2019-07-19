Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT FRIDAY... * HEAT INDEX VALUES...AFTERNOON HEAT INDEX VALUES ARE EXPECTED TO REACH 100 TO 110 DEGREES ON FRIDAY. THE HIGHEST VALUES ARE EXPECTED TO OCCUR ACROSS NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND GENERALLY ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHWAY 281 IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * IMPACTS...HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES MAY OCCUR DUE TO THE PROLONGED PERIOD OF HEAT AND HUMIDITY. THE MOST SUSCEPTIBLE ARE THE ELDERLY, VERY YOUNG, AND ANIMALS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING MEANS THAT A PROLONGED PERIOD OF DANGEROUSLY HOT TEMPERATURES WILL OCCUR. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE MORE LIKELY. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 9 1 1. &&