Dorothy M. Meyer, 94, of Grand Island, formerly of rural Ravenna, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Good Samaritan Village in Grand Island.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Cairo United Methodist Church. The Rev. Dr. Trudy Kenyon-Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery at Cairo.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday at the Cairo United Methodist Church. Memorials are suggested to the Cairo Fire Department or the American Red Cross.
Dorothy Urbanek was born on Aug. 9, 1925, in Ravenna, where she grew up and graduated with the class of 1943. After graduation she moved to Grand Island, where she worked at the telephone office for four years.
On Sept. 17, 1946, Dorothy was united in marriage to Everett Meyer in Ravenna. The couple lived on a rural farm near Ravenna, where they enjoyed their married life together and raised their family.
Dorothy was a member of the Senior Citizens Group in Cairo. She also enjoyed watching birds, working in her flower garden, playing cards, baking sugar cookies and kolaches, watching the Chicago Cubs and spending time with family and friends. After her husband’s passing, Dorothy moved to Primrose Retirement Home in Grand Island, where she enjoyed the many activities offered and created new friendships.
Dorothy is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne and Diane Meyer of Cairo and Larry and Barb Meyer of Riverdale; grandchildren, Jeff Meyer of Riverdale, Sherry Meyer of Houston, Texas, Wendy (Cory) Schmidt of Wood River and Angela (Willy) Foster of Osceola; great-grandchildren, Grace Schmidt, Bailey (Lucas) Foster and Josh Peterson; six stepgreat-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Alvin Meyer of Grand Island.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Clara Urbanek; her husband, Everett; infant brother, Leonard Urbanek; and sisters, Betty Urbanek and Eleanora Hankins.