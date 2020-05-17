Dorothy (Bruha) Meuret, 92, of Grand Island passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.
Because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, a funeral will not be held. Burial will take place in the Ord Cemetery. The Rev. Scott Harter will officiate.
Dorothy was born Sept. 26, 1927, in Valley County, the daughter of Frank Bruha Jr and Emma Rose (Maresh) Bruha. She married Thomas H. Meuret Jr. at Ord, on Nov. 19, 1951.
Dorothy was a devoted wife and mother. She worked outside of the home as a factory worker in Burwell, and for many years as a waitress at the Ord Elks Club. She and her husband, Thomas, moved to Grand Island in 1984. Thomas died Oct. 8, 2019.
Dorothy was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Dorothy is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, William T. and Linda Meuret of Helena, Mont., and Donald R. Meuret of Ord; a daughter-in-law, Retha D. (Kirk) Meuret of Oklahoma City, Okla.; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Bruha Jr. and Emma Rose (Maresh) Bruha; three sisters, Alice M. Hulinsky, Agnes E. Cernik, Wilhelmina Vopat; two brothers, Frank Bruha, Vincent Bruha; a son, Robert Joseph Meuret; daughter, Susan Kay (Meuret) Burson; and husband, Thomas H. Meuret Jr.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Dorothy’s obituary.