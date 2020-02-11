SHELTON — Dorothy Marshalek, 79, of Shelton, formerly of St. Paul, died Saturday, Feb 8, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Revs. Jorge Canela and Rayappa Konka will concelebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery at Elba.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the church, with a Rosary at 6. Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Dorothy was born on June 8, 1940, in Nara Visa, N.M., the daughter of Cruz and Sarita (Vigil) Sanchez.
At age 8, she moved with her family to Hanna, Wyo.
She was united in marriage to Filomeno “Fil” Cruz on Nov. 5, 1955. The couple was married for 23 years, living in various cities in Wyoming and Colorado.
In June of 1980, she moved to Elba and married Alex Marshalek on Dec. 20, 1980. Alex passed away on Aug. 18, 1994.
In 1997, she moved to St. Paul. She married Jesus Hinojos in March 2000. From 2007 to 2017, she resided in Lexington, before moving to Alda to live with her son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Becky Cruz. On April 1, 2019, she and her son Dennis Cruz moved to Shelton, where she lived the rest of her life.
Over the years she worked as an assembler in various factories and as a nurse’s aide for different nursing homes and care facilities.
She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, embroidery and gardening. She loved popcorn, popsicles, watermelon, apples and oranges.
Dorothy is survived by four sons and two daughters-in-law, Burt and Deb Cruz of Lincoln, Tony and Becky Cruz of Alda, Pat Cruz of Grand Island, and Dennis Cruz of Shelton; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and John Garcia of Fort Collins, Colo.; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Daniel and Barbara Sanchez of Laramie, Wyo., and Jessie Sanchez of Denver, Colo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Alex and Jesus; a daughter, Doreen Cruz; a brother, Paul; and four sisters, Marie, Viola, Dora and Rose.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Dorothy’s family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.