BROKEN BOW — Dorothy Mae Manning, 92, of Broken Bow passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow, with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the United Methodist Church or Broken Bow Library.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Govier Brothers Mortuary, with family greeting from 5 to 7. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Words of encouragement or remembrance may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Dorothy is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Les and Sandi Manning of Broken Bow; a daughter and son-in-law, Sonya and Kevin Chilewski of Cairo; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ella Cross of Medford, Ore.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; her parents, Hugh C. and Lillie V. (Snyder) Drake; three brothers; and four sisters.