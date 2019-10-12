CAIRO — Dorothy R. Jarzynka, 89, of Cairo died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Resurrection Catholic Church, with Father Joe Kadaprayil officiating. Burial will be Tuesday at Fort McPhearson National Cemetery near Maxwell.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, with a Rosary at 6, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Memorials are suggested to Resurrection Catholic Church or to the family for later designation,
Dorothy was born Feb. 16, 1930, in Abbott, to Ed and Rosa (Kroeger) Behrens. She grew up in the Cairo area and graduated with the Wood River High School, Class of 1948. She was united in marriage to Emmet Jarzynka on Dec. 31, 1955, in Cairo. The couple made their home in Cairo, where Dorothy held various jobs over the years — she was a teacher, worked in banks, and worked at the cafeteria at the hospital.
She was a member of the Resurrection Catholic Church. She enjoyed embroidery, crossword puzzles, reading and especially seeing her grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include three sons and daughters-in-law, Laverne and Sharon Jarzynka of Cairo, Randall and Deb Jarzynka of Cairo, Gerald and Rose Jarzynka of Lincoln; two daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara and B.J. Elder of Kenai, Alaska, Marie and Dave Kraft of Doniphan; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Emmet; sister, Florence (Charles) Jarzynka and brother, Gene Behrens.