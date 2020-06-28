FARWELL — Dorothy M. Bogus, 80, of Farwell died unexpectedly Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her home.
Private family Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Farwell. The Revs. Rayappa Konka and Tom Ryan will concelebrate the Mass. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery near Farwell.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. The family will not greet friends inside the church, but will be outside in front of the church for a drive-by from 5 to 7 p.m. The rosary will be recited at 7.
All CDC guidelines will be followed regarding social distancing and wearing face masks to the visitation and rosary.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
