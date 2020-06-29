FARWELL — Dorothy M. Bogus, 80, of Farwell died unexpectedly Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her home.
A private family Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Farwell. The Revs. Rayappa Konka and Tom Ryan will concelebrate the Mass. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery near Farwell.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. The family will not greet friends inside the church but will be outside in front of the church for a drive-by from 5 to 7 p.m. The rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.
All CDC guidelines will be followed regarding social distancing and wearing facemasks to the visitation and rosary.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
Dorothy was born April 6, 1940, at Dwight, the daughter of Frank M. and Mary T. (Crha) Jindra. As a young girl, she moved with her family to a farm near Central City, where she grew up, attended country school and graduated from Central City High School. She then worked as a telephone operator.
She was united in marriage to David L. Bogus on June 3, 1959, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Central City. The couple first farmed near St. Paul, later moving to a farm near Farwell, where they raised their children and farmed the rest of their married life. Dorothy also worked at the Howard County Medical Center as a cook for 15 years, retiring in 2012.
David died Feb. 28, 2019, and Dorothy continued to live on the farm until her death.
She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and its Council of Catholic Women and was a former CCD teacher. She was also a member of Catholic Daughters Sacred Heart Court 2015 of St. Paul.
Some of Dorothy’s favorite things were gardening, flowers, cooking, baking, crocheting, puzzles and board games, card parties and the Dorothy Club.
She loved time spent with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her beloved dog, Priscilla.
She is survived by her children and spouses, Linda and Rodney Wells of Elba, Bob Bogus of Dannebrog, James and Linda Bogus of St. Paul, Carolyn and Doug Kuta of St. Libory, Deborah and Marvin Ziola of Phillips, Ronald and Stephanie Bogus of Elm Creek, Theresa and Tod Brandt of Grand Island and Kathleen and Matt Stoltenberg of Kearney; 14 grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren; brother, Joseph Jindra of Tacoma, Wash.; sisters-in-law, Elaine Panowicz of Grand Island and Pat Bogus of St. Paul; and brother-in-law, Daryl and Joy Bogus of Costa Rica.
In addition to her husband, David, she was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Jindra; granddaughters, Alizabeth Stoltenberg and Renae White; grandson-in-law, Igor Soldo; brothers, Francis Jindra and Gerald Jindra; sister-in-law, Bonnie Jindra; in-laws, Lucian and Salvina Bogus; and brothers-in-law, Arnold Bogus and Dan Panowicz.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Dorothy’s family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net