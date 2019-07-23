Dorothy Ann Pape, 90

Dorothy Ann (Carkoski) Pape, 90, of Grand Island passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society-Grand Island Village.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Chapel in Grand Island, with the Rev. Sid Bruggeman officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Vigil Rosary service will be at 10 a.m.
Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Dorothy Ann was born Aug. 7, 1928, to Michael and Anna (Badura) Carkoski at Ord. She was baptized into the Catholic Faith on Aug. 12, 1928, at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. First Holy Communion was received at Sacred Heart Church in Arcadia in 1936. She received confirmation at St Josaphat Catholic Church in Loup City in 1938.
She was united in marriage to Robert B. Pape on Nov. 6, 1976, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island.
She began her employment as a teacher in the rural schools in the Loup City and Arcadia area. In 1962, she became a histologic technician and began working for Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings. In 1968, she received a degree in Cytotechnology and continued working for Mary Lanning Hospital until her retirement.
Dorothy Ann’s Catholic Faith was very important to her. She taught religious education for 34 years, all of those years preparing second-grade children for First Holy Communion. Both Dorothy Ann and Robert were Eucharistic ministers together for St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She also did volunteer work for St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island.
She enjoyed oil painting, gardening, canning and embroidery.
She is survived by her husband, Robert B. Pape; nephews and their wives, John and Angela Cochnar, Joe and Cathy Cochnar, David Carkoski, Philip and Melissa Carkoski, Gerald and Sue Carkoski; nieces and their husbands, Kathy Cochnar, Connie Cochnar, Ann and Alan Kahle, Cindy and John Taylor, Rose and Bill Stobbe, Virginia and Troy Hobbs, and Linda and Tim Pawloski; 13 great-nieces; 12 great-nephews; seven great-great-nieces and 10 great-great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jerome Carkoski; a sister-in-law, Mary Carkoski; a sister, Anna Mae Cochnar; a brother-in-law, James F. Cochnar; her father-in-law, Juel Pape; her mother-in-law, Helen Pape; two nephews, James M. Cochnar and Jerome J. Cochnar; and a niece, Theresa E. Carkoski.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.livson.com.
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.