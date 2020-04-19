Dorothy Alice Cooper, of Grand Island, has gone home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She passed from her home in Grand Island to her home in heaven Friday, April 17, 2020.
Interment will be in the Central City Cemetery alongside her husband, L. Deverle Cooper. Memorials are suggested to Rio Bible Institute or the Nebraska Christian Schools Foundation of Central City.
Dorothy was born to Frank Ellis and Mary Alice (Thompson) Lacy on Jan. 24, 1927, in Two Buttes, Colo. She graduated from Springfield High School in Colo. in 1945 and worked as a bookkeeper for Jet Hardware in Springfield.
Dorothy married Deverle Cooper on Aug. 24, 1947 at First Baptist Church in Springfield, Colo. They were married for 62 wonderful years until Deverle passed to heaven in September 2009.
After their marriage, she and Deverle felt God’s call into full time pastoral ministry. She served faithfully with Deverle as he pastored churches in Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas and South Dakota. During this time Dorothy loved to teach children’s Sunday school classes, go on visitation with Deverle and host many groups in their home. In their “retirement” years they served as volunteers for Rio Grande Bible Institute in Edinburg, Texas and held Bible studies in their home.
Dorothy loved caring for her family and was a quality homemaker. She and Deverle kept a large garden through all of their marriage. She loved to can fruits and vegetables, to make breads and desserts from scratch, to sew clothes and quilts, and never to waste anything. She loved to play games. In her last days, her hobbies were dominoes and jigsaw puzzles. She loved to quote Bible verses, sing hymns, and attend church services.
Dorothy loved and served God and was confident of her home in heaven. Even as her mind and body began to fail, she never lost sight of her confidence in God. She is survived by four sons, Larry (and Virginia) of Polk, Ken (and Cathy) of Wichita, Kan., Steve (and Martha) of Hillister, Texas, and Wendell (and Stephanie) of Peyton, Colo.; two daughters, Roycee’ (and Paul) Peabody of Hayden, Idaho, and Nila (and Chris) Howard of Grand Island. Dorothy is also survived by 27 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, and one sister, Mary DeBusk, of Colorado Springs, Colo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Deverle; her parents; her brothers Frank, Harold, Ronald, Walter and Wayne; her grandchildren, Samuel Peabody, Andrew Howard and Tessa Knight; and great-granddaughter Amara Tucker.
Her children plan a celebration of life service at a future date when travel restrictions are eased.