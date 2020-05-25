Doris Wells, 86, of Grand Island died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.
A private family service is planned with Pastor Adam Snoberger officiating. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or Newell School PTA.
Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Doris was born Feb. 20, 1934, in Central City to Henry and Lorna (Lewis) Higgen. She grew up on a farm near Central City and attended District #48 county school. In 1952, she graduated from Central City High School.
On July 11, 1952, she was united in marriage to Lester “Gene” Wells at Edgemont, S.D. The couple made their home in Grand Island. Doris reared her children and then worked for Brodkey’s Jewelers and Skagway. She worked as a library media aide for Newell Elementary School for 25 years. She retired in 2001.
Doris was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed her flower garden, watching her grandchildren play Islander football and basketball, watching baseball, listening to music and all Nebraska sports. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Survivors of the family include children and their spouses, Brad and Deb Wells of St. Paul, Joe and Cindy Wells of Grand Island, Wendy and Corey Keezer; six grandchildren: Abby Wells, Sara Wells, Brooks (DaNelle) Wells, Kirby (Hannah) Wells, Ashtyn Keezer and Kara Keezer; eight great grandchildren: Bradyn Berlie, Makayleigh Berlie, Saneyah Bradford, Jovonte Bradford, Luca Reeves, Charlee Wells, J.J. Wells, and Kallum Wells; and two brothers- and sisters-in-law: Neale and Carol Wells of Grand Island, and Gene and Linda Wolff of Kingman, AZ.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gene; and four sisters: Leona, Viola, Vera Mae and Nelva.