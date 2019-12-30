FULLERTON — Doris J. Tarnick, 84, of Omaha, formerly of Fullerton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at The Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton with Rev. David Fulton officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton.
Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, with a 5 p.m. rosary service at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
Doris was born Sept. 3, 1935 to Thomas and Barbara (Miller) Prososki in Osceola When Doris was 6, her parents moved the family to a farm near Fullerton, where Doris graduated high school in 1952. She completed secretarial college in Omaha and, on Aug. 23, 1958, she married Raymond Tarnick. In 1964, they made their home on a farm southeast of Fullerton.
She is survived by her six children, Charles (Rose) Tarnick of St. Paul, Geri (Rob) Schmid of Omaha, Ranee (Greg) Hellbusch of Lincoln, Jim (Kourtney) Tarnick of Fullerton, Aimee (Chris) Chard of Hudson, Wis., and Andrea Tarnick of Lincoln; 14 grandchildren; her sister, Patricia (Gene) Koza of Silver Creek; and many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant son, Gerard Thomas; brother, Marvin; and sisters, Sally Haiar and Rose Yrkoski.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Ann’s Altar Society of Fullerton, St. James Catholic Church in Omaha, or Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.