Doris L. Saalfeld, 95, of Grand Island, formerly of Richland, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. in the Schuyler Cemetery.
Visitation will be an hour before service time. A memorial fund will be established in memory of Doris.
Doris was born March 22, 1924, at Schuyler to Clemen and Edith (Kroeger) Foust. She attended country school. On Nov. 15, 1942, she was united in marriage to Duane Saalfeld. Doris remained in Schuyler while her husband fought in World War II. After the war, they made their home in Richland.
Duane died Feb. 6, 1984. Doris moved to Columbus in 1992, and then to Charleston, S.C., in 1998, to live with her son, Rodney. After Rodney’s death on March 6, 2002, she later moved to Grand Island in 2009.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Richard “Rick” (Rhonda) Saalfeld of Grand Island and Randy Saalfeld of Charleston, S.C., 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane; son, Rod; daughter-in-law, Monica Saalfeld; and siblings, Alvin, Willard, Ivan, Effie, Sylvia, LaVerna, Iola, Evonne and Henry.