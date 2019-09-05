DONIPHAN — Doris M. Rouse, 91, of Doniphan died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Doniphan United Methodist Church. The Rev. Tessa Zehring will officiate. Cremation will take place following the services and inurnment will be in Cedarview Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Doniphan United Methodist Church. Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island is in charge of arrangements.
Doris May Rouse was born May 16, 1928, in Hall County to John and Marie (Wiegert) Ehlers. She grew up and received her education in Hall County, graduating from Grand Island Senior High School in 1945.
Doris married Duane W. “Red” Rouse on Aug. 9, 1957, at Grand Island. They moved in 1965 to Doniphan, where they made their home and raised their family.
Doris was employed at the Grand Island Independent for 13 years and Bank of Doniphan for 22 years, as well as doing clerical work for Agricultural Services for 50 years.
She was a member of the Doniphan United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Doris enjoyed crossword puzzles and puzzles of various types. She also enjoyed playing dominos with friends and relaxing on her front porch swing. She was a fan of all Nebraska Cornhusker sports and cherished time spent with family and friends.
She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Joel and Servanda Rouse of Cortez, Colo., Mark and Deb Rouse of Shelton and Sam and Bailey Rouse of Doniphan; a sister and brother-in-law, Vera and Clair Grudzinski of Norfolk; eight grandchildren and spouses, Jonathan and Lyndie Rouse, Jenna and Joel Weldon, Tiarra Rouse, Nicole and Jeff Hollister, Tarryn and Tyler Fulton, Kelsey Rouse, Sara and Erik Truelsen, Jason Rouse and Ivan Martinez; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane “Red” Rouse, in 2000; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Wilma and Robert Beekman and Ethel and Everrett Manchester; and a brother, Lloyd Ehlers.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
