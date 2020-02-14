BURWELL — Doris Faye Reineke, 72, of Burwell died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Valley County Health Systems Hospital in Ord.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the United Methodist Church in Burwell. Burial will be in Cottonwood Cemetery in Burwell. Pastor Dennis Davenport and Pastor Lyle Dempster will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell. Memorials are suggested to the Burwell Ambulance Fund or Community Memorial Health Center.
Doris was born Sept. 1, 1947, in Boise, Idaho, to Clarence and Nora Tubbs. She married Marvin Reineke on Feb. 20, 1967, and they lived in Broken Bow.
Doris is survived by seven children, Delynn Hoover of Dunning, Bob and Angie Reineke of Elm Creek, Kim Reineke and Tim Churchill of Burwell, Kathy Casey and friend Keith Nadeau of Miami, Fla., Kaylene and Kirk McCarville of Burwell, Kelcy and Tony Tipsword of Burwell, and Billy and Liza Reineke of Ericson; 31 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild; and brothers, Charley and Reita Lloyd of Callaway, and Jack and Donna Tubbs of Kearney.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and three brothers, Jerry Lloyd, Dwight Lloyd and Wynn Lloyd.