PHILLIPS — Doris Irene Meyer, 76, of Phillips, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at her home.
Memorial service and celebration of Doris’ life is at 2 p.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home. A gathering of family and friends will take place an hour prior the service at the funeral home.
Doris was born April 12, 1943, at Dunning, the daughter of Stanley and Helen (Wilson) Reynolds. She received her education in Alliance.
Doris was united in marriage to Donald Geiger, and two sons were born to this union. She later married Fred King. Doris had various employment over the years, including at Delicious Foods and manager of Cottonwood Trailer Courts. Most recently she was employed with Home Care and Companions.
Doris was a faithful believer and prayer warrior with Jimmy Swaggert Ministries and Joyce Meyer Ministries. She enjoyed walking, cleaning her house, word search puzzles and spending time with others.
Those who cherish her memory include her sons, Jeff Geiger of Grand Island and his son, Abraham, and Brad Geiger of Lincoln and his children, Amber, Anthony and Ajay; and three great-grandchildren; stepson, Ron (Rose) King of Grand Island; and many step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; and brothers, Jack (Nancy) Reynolds of Connecticut and Wesley Reynolds of Washington.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Donald Geiger and Fred King; her parents; two brothers, James and Robert; and a daughter-in-law, Melissa Geiger.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
