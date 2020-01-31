Doris A. Kraus, 89, of Grand Island, formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Resurrection Catholic Church in Grand Island, with the Rev. Mark Maresh officiating. Interment will be at 12:30 p.m. in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery at Primrose, followed by fellowship and lunch at St. Anthony’s Parish Center, Cedar Rapids. Everyone is welcome. The family asks that you wear casual Husker wear.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a wake service at 7, at the church, with the Rev. Joseph Kadaprayil officiating. Levander Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids is in charge of arrangements.
Doris Ann Kraus, daughter of Charlie and Julia (Klein) New, was born on March 5, 1930, in Albion. She was baptized on March 29, 1930, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion.
Doris was united in marriage to Jerry Kraus on Oct. 7, 1946, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Primrose. The couple lived in Grand Island, then moved to Cedar Rapids where Jerry and Doris owned and operated Kraus Oil Company for 28 years. Doris worked in the home raising her children. Later in life, she worked at the Albion Country Club, Albion. The couple moved back to Grand Island. Jerry passed away in 1986. Doris has lived at Chrysalis Lutheran Home in Grand Island for the past 25 years.
Currently, Doris was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church in Grand Island. Doris worked at the Holiday Inn in Grand Island, serving hors d’oeuvres, for many years. She was also in the Foster Grandparent program for 10 years. While in Cedar Rapids, she was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. She was very active on the Altar Society and teaching CCD. She also belonged to a Bunko Club. Doris enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, teaching children and was an avid Husker fan.
Doris is survived by her children, Jim Kraus, Mary Gordon of Chapman, Colleen (Blake) King of York, Charlie “Chuck” Kraus of Aurora, Sue (Jim) Slack of Grand Island, Tom (Angie) Kraus of Omaha and Lisa Studnicka (Nate Storbeck) of Lincoln; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Bernice Wiese of Cairo; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry; and son, Felix.
The family wishes to thank all of the staff at Tiffany Square Care Center for their exceptional care of their mother.