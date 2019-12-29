FULLERTON — Doris J. Tarnick, 84, of Omaha, formerly of Fullerton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton with the Rev. David Fulton officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton.
Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, with a rosary service to follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.
More details will appear later.