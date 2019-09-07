TABLE ROCK — Doris M. Aylor, 100, of Table Rock passed away Sept. 5, 2019, in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at United Methodist Church, Table Rock. Interment will take place at Table Rock Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m., with family from 6 to 8, on Sept. 10 at United Methodist Church in Table Rock.
Survivors are her children, Gary (Deb) Aylor of Pawnee City, Judy Aylor of Aurora, Colo., Larry Aylor of Louisburg, Kan., Susie (Dave) Sochor of Doniphan; grandchildren, Joal and Jordan Sochor, RanDee and Gerry Krueger; great-grandchildren, Josiah, Joah, Jagur and Joalie Sochor and Hadley, Drake and Piper Krueger; sister, Donna Anderson (Byford); brother, Robert Winchell; sister-in-law, Mary Alice Winchell; and nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the family’s choice. Condolences may be left at www.wherrymortuary.com.