AURORA — Dorene Sorensen, 90, of Aurora passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Memorial Community Care.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kronborg. Rev. Ricardo Riqueza will officiate. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary.
Memorials can be made to the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Dorene Mae Sorensen, the daughter of Oscar Walter and Mae (Benson) Andersen, was born in Aurora on Sept. 22, 1928, and passed away Memorial Community Care in Aurora on Aug. 9, 2019, at the age of 90.
Dorene grew up on the farm near Marquette. She graduated from Marquette High School in 1946. After graduation she attended the National Business Institute in Lincoln. She eventually served as a secretary to the law firm of Mockett, Davis, Pace & Perkins in Lincoln. She moved back to Aurora and served as the deputy to the Hamilton County Treasurer from 1949 to 1955.
She was married to Donald L. Sorensen at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kronborg. She and her husband operated the Gambles Hardware business for ten years. Later she was a secretary under principal Roland Carter at Aurora Public Schools.
She was activities director at Colonial Corners Nursing Home and also helped with activities at East Park Villa until she was well into her eighties. Dorene was a professional volunteer and active participant in many organizations including the Nimble Thimble Quilt guild, American Cancer Society, Bloodmobile, Manor Auxiliary, MCHI Thrift Store, 4-H, Girl Scouts, Aurora Christian Women and Triple M Extension Club just to name a few. Her church and church family were very important to her as well and she served there in many capacities.
Dancing and quilting were her favorite past times, as was as spending time with friends and family.
Dorene is survived by her daughter, Gloria and her husband Jerry Carlson of Aurora; granddaughter, Shauna Jensen and her husband Sean, great-granddaughter, Nadia Jensen, all of Lincoln and granddaughter, Alena Carlson of Aurora. She is also survived by her niece, Gaye and husband Mike Gardner of Albion and her nephew, Kenneth Stone and wife Joan of Lindsey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one brother, Gaylord Andersen.