AURORA — Dorene Sorensen, 90, of Aurora passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Memorial Community Care.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kronborg. The Rev. Ricardo Riqueza will officiate. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary. Memorials made be made to the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
More details to follow.