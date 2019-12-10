Doreen Sterup, 95

OSCEOLA — Doreen Esther Sterup, 95, of Osceola passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the Osceola Good Samaritan Society.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Osceola First United Methodist Church, with Pastor Teri Lucas officiating. Inurnment will be in the Shelby Cemetery.
Doreen was born March 13, 1924, in Shelby to Ray and Anna Elizabeth (Goering) Miller. She attended Cedar View Country school north of Shelby and graduated from Shelby High school in 1942.
She taught in a country school at Cedar View. On April 18, 1946, she was united in marriage to Robert Lee Sterup at Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island. To this union five children were born. They farmed in the Shelby, Osceola and Benedict communities. They moved back to Osceola in 1966.
Doreen worked as a bookkeeper and receptionist for Minnegasco in Osceola and later worked as a clerk for the Nebraska Public Power District.
She was a member of PEO, United Methodist Women, American Legion Auxiliary, Town and Country Club and Ryan Hill Country Club.
She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, cards and walking.
On Nov. 30, 2012, she moved to Osceola Good Samaritan Society, where she resided until her passing.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Carol and Jerry Denton of Aurora, Lana and Willy Waller of Stromsburg, Sally Sterup of Aurora and Robert and Irene Sterup Jr. of Billings, Mont.; a daughter-in-law, Barb Sterup of Fremont; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, who passed away May 31, 2003; a son, Daniel Sterup; a grandson, Chris Kroger; her parents; and five siblings, Howard Miller, Ada Bond, Orlin Miller, Morris Miller and Lola Wallace.
Memorials are suggested to the Osceola Good Samaritan Society or the Osceola United Methodist Church.
Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at dubasfuneralhome.com.