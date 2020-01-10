Donnie Barta, 85

Donnie D. Barta, 85, of Grand Island died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Wedgewood Care Center in Grand Island.
A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Cozad Cemetery in Cozad.
Apfel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Donnie D. Barta, 85, of Grand Island died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Wedgewood Care Center in Grand Island.
A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Cozad Cemetery in Cozad.
Apfel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.