Donnie Barta, 85

Donnie D. Barta, 85, of Grand Island died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Wedgewood Care Center in Grand Island.

A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Cozad Cemetery in Cozad.

Apfel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

