Donna Jean Thomas, 83, of Grand Island passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
Service and celebration of Donna’s life will be 11 a.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home with a visitation an hour prior to the service, beginning at 10. Burial will be in Grand Island City Cemetery.
Donna was born Feb. 9, 1937, in Lexington, the daughter of James and Molly (Michael) Salpas. She attended school in Shelton.
On Sept. 16, 1972, Donna married Robert E. Thomas. The couple lived in Gibbon and Shelton. She was employed for many years with Nebraska Turkey Growers in Gibbon. Following the death of her husband, Robert, in 2009, Donna moved to Grand Island.
Those who cherish her memory include her children, James (Gail) Pratt of Eagle, Robert (Pam) Pratt of Boise, Idaho and Ruth (Jose) Campos of Ossining, N.Y; seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by brothers, George (Kim) Salpas of Grand Island and Chris Salpas of Shelton; and sisters, Ida Hehr of Alda, Vicky Huffman of Grand Island, Mary Shriner of Grand Island, Marge Flansburg of Lincoln and Dorothy Norton of Union.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; brothers, Gus and Nick; and sisters, Betty, Josephine and Franny.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
