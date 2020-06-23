Donna Snook, 83

OSCEOLA — Donna Louise (Miller) Snook, 83, of Osceola, passed away June 20, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society of Osceola.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at Dubas Funeral Home in Osceola with Pastor Teri Lucas officiating.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the service starting at 9 a.m. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Due to current COVID-19 health mandates, practice social distancing by maintaining at least six feet among attendees, family, staff and clergy.
Donna was born Oct. 16, 1936, to William W. and Margaret R. (Russler) Miller in Belleville, Pa. She graduated from Belleville Menno-Union High School in 1954. She began working for New Holland where she met her future husband, Jerry.
On Aug. 31, 1957, she was united in marriage to Jerold “Jerry” Samuel Snook. To this union two daughters were born, Jenni Lynn and Judi Louise. In 1966, the family moved to Grand Island. Donna worked in the business office at St. Francis Hospital until May 1985, when she retired. She began caring for her grandchildren. In 1997, they moved to Osceola where she continued caring for her grandchildren.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Osceola. She was a proud member of TOPS, receiving state recognition for her accomplishments. She enjoyed baking cookies and bars, traveling with her husband, attending all of the grandchildren’s activities, spending time visiting family in Pennsylvania, reading, puzzles, cleaning, organizing and making lists.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Jenni and Mark Erhart of Osceola, and Judi and Ed Higgins of Rochester, Minn.; five grandchildren and their spouses, Mallory and Clint Wallace of West Des Moines, Iowa, Melissa Higgins of Rochester, Minn., Molly Higgins and Jamie Nelson of Preston, Minn., Brady Erhart of Aurora and Kelsey Erhart of Chicago; five great-grandchildren, Talon Higgins and Deacon Brunkhorst of Rochester, Minn., Clayton and Karlee Nelson of Preston, Minn., and Jack Wallace of West Des Moines, Iowa; and four sisters, Audrey Michael of Lewiston, Pa., and Sally Shingler, Nancy Aumiller and Lucy Magda, all of Belleville, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, who passed away Feb. 21, 2012; and her parents.
Memorials are suggested to Good Samaritan Society of Osceola, Juvenile Diabetes Association or Annie Jeffrey Foundation.
