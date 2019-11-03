Donna Rawlings, 81

Donna D. Rawlings, 81, of Grand Island passed away peacefully at CHI Health St. Francis, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Visitation will be on Monday, Nov. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Donna was born on Feb. 17, 1938, in Westerville, to Jessie and Ruth (Fox) Dimmitt. She was raised on the family farm by Arcadia, where she went to a small country school.
On March 25, 1956, Donna was united in marriage to Robert Rawlings. Following their marriage, they lived in Grand Island, where Donna spent time working at Lakeview Nursing Home and St. Francis Medical Center.
In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, cooking and Nebraska football. Donna also liked going to casinos or playing her scratch tickets. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Ronnie Rawlings, Randal (Jody) Rawlings, and Debra (Thomas) Martinez, all of Grand Island; grandchildren, Shane Martinez, Amanda Martinez, Reno Martinez and Shelby Rawlings; brother, Garrell Dimmitt of Chapman; sister, Deloris Gregg of Albuquerque, N.M.; several nieces and nephews; and countless honorary grandchildren.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brothers, Otis, Stanley, Gordon, Loren, Darrell and Dennie Dimmitt.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
