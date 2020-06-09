Donna R. Obermiller 76, of Grand Island, formerly of Boelus, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 (non Covid-19 related) at CHI Health - St. Francis in Grand Island, with her family by her side.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Pastor Jim Garfield will be officiating. A private committal service will be held at the Kelso Cemetery near Farwell.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul.
More details will follow.
