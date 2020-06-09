Donna R. Obermiller 76, of Grand Island, formerly of Boelus, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 (non Covid-19 related) at CHI Health - St. Francis in Grand Island, with her family by her side.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Pastor Jim Garfield will be officiating. A private committal service will be held at the Kelso Cemetery near Farwell.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul.

More details will follow.

To send flowers to the family of Donna Obermiller, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 11
Services
Thursday, June 11, 2020
11:00AM
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home
411 O Street, P.O. Box 112
St. Paul, NE 68873
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Services begins.

Tags