Donna R. Obermiller, 76, of Grand Island, formerly of Boelus, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 (of non-COVID-19 related causes) at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, with her family by her side.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Pastor Jim Garfield will be officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home. A private committal service will be held at the Kelso Cemetery near Farwell.
Donna was born May 18, 1944, to Raymond and Katherine (Kosch) Barr at Minden. She received her education and graduated from Rockville High School in 1962.
She was united in marriage to Edward “Gene” Obermiller on Feb. 1, 1964, in Ravenna. They lived in the Boelus area where they farmed until Gene’s health started to fail.
In 1985 Donna wanted to go to college, so first she had to learn how to drive a car. Having accomplished that, she got an associate degree and worked for the VA Medical Center Dietary and Food Service Department until 2011 when she retired. She also worked for Heritage Care Center in St. Paul and Skagway in Grand Island.
On Wednesday evenings, Gene and Donna were easily found at Motley’s Auction Co. They also enjoyed taking trips to the casinos. Donna enjoyed gardening, canning, collecting salt and pepper shakers and crocheting. She also enjoyed teaching the Howard County 4-H kids to sew through the First Presbyterian Church’s Sewing Club.
Donna was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary Unit 1347 in Grand Island, and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in St. Paul.
Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Katherine Barr of Ravenna; one daughter, LaDonna Obermiller of Grand Island; three sons and daughters-in-law, Devin and Leanna (Hall) Obermiller of Dannebrog, Damon and Jodi (Borer) Obermiller of Boelus and Daron and Jennifer (Dexter) Obermiller of Grand Island; six grandchildren, Tom Ruvalcaba, Anna (Dustin) Langholz, McKayla Obermiller, Nathanal Obermiller, Kalvin Boltz and Megan (Caleb) Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Castlett Langholz and Emily Johnson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dennis and Karen Barr of Bellevue, Larry and Char Barr of Beverly, Kan.; one sister and brother-in-law, Terry and Ken Hervert of Ravenna; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Karen and Jesse Shuck of Ayr; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ray; husband, Edward “Gene”; and brother, Jerry Barr.
Donna’s guestbook may be signed at www.jacobsengreenway.com. Memorials are suggested to the Boelus Fire Department or the Grand Island VFW Auxiliary Unit 1347.