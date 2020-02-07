KEARNEY — Donna Murphy, 81, of Kearney passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney, with the Rev. Joe Hannappel celebrating. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday in Westlawn Memorial Park at Grand Island.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Donna was born July 11, 1938, in Dallas, Texas, to James C. Lee and Kathryn Shelton. She was adopted at an early age by her stepfather, Ben Latham. She grew up in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and graduated from Diamond Hill High School in Fort Worth, Texas, with the class of 1956.
On Oct. 11, 1957, Donna was united in marriage to Lawrence A. Murphy in Fort Worth, Texas. To this union three children were blessed: Larry, Kelly and Scott. Donna worked for Southwestern Bell before going overseas with Lawrence. After returning to the states, Donna worked as a training supervisor for Payless Shoe Stores for 31 years before retiring in 2004.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Larry Murphy and significant other, Melody Davis, of Newport, Tenn., Kelly Murphy and significant other, Jeff Messick, of Richland, Wash., and Scott Murphy and wife, Cindy, of Kearney; six grandchildren, Jason and Michael Jolkowski, Cody Murphy, McKenna Murphy, Riley Armes and Brett Murphy; six great-grandchildren, Addie Murphy, Langston Armes, Everly Armes, Michael Jolkowski, Ryan Jolkowski and Lincoln Jolkowski; a half sister, Tammy Smith of Golden, Colo.; half brothers, Steve Lee of California, Greg Lee of North Carolina, Roger Lee of California, and Scott Lee of Arizona; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a half sister, Shirlene White; and a half brother, Bill Latham.