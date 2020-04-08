DENVER, Colo. — Donna Jean (Jacobson) McNeal, 73, of Denver, Colo., passed away on March 18, 2020, in Denver.
Her burial was held on March 25 in Hays, Kan. She was interred next to her son, Scott, and her husband, Roger. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Hays, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cards and memorials can be sent to Brenda Phillips, 373 S. Dover Ave., Lafayette, CO 80026.
Donna was born July 2, 1946, to Max and Jessie (Dot) Jacobson. She was the oldest of eight children, and became a mom to her many younger siblings at an early age. Donna began her schooling in kindergarten at the Verona Elementary School. She later attended Sutton High School and was a member of the United Methodist Church in rural Clay County near her home.
Donna was married to Roger McNeal of Beloit, Kan., and had three children: Scott McNeal, now deceased; Kim (Steve) Barnes of Hays, Kan.; and Terri McNeal of Denver, Colo. She lived most of her adult life in Plainville and Hays, Kan., working in the insurance industry.
She moved in 1991 to Grand Island, where she continued working in the insurance industry but later worked for what is now the JBS beef plant. She made many friends over the years while working at JBS, and retired in 2013. She then moved to Denver with her daughter, Terri.
Planting flowers, feeding squirrels and watching Cornhusker football were her favorite pastimes. More than anything else, she loved her family and having them visit. She was known for her big (and frequent) hugs that she gave to everyone. Having her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren visit were things she looked forward to.
Survivors include her brothers and sisters, Dee (Raymond) Rollins of Buffalo, Mo., Lyle (Marsha) Jacobson of Lincoln, Mike (Julie) Jacobson of North Platte, Myron (Donna) Jacobson of Colorado Springs, Colo., Brenda Phillips of Lafayette, Colo., and Allen (Michelle) Jacobson of Chattanooga, Tenn.; 10 grandchildren, Shane McNeal of Claremont, N.H., Jason McNeal of Oklahoma City, Okla., Alex (MaryAnne) McNeal of Emporia, Kan., Hayley, Jesse, John, Brandi and Bailey Barnes, all of Hays, Kan., and Derrick McNeal and Sierra McNeal of Denver, Colo.; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger, in 1985; son, Scott, in 1990; sister, Virginia, in infancy; brother, Charles, in 2016; and her son-in-law, Steve Barnes, in 2019.