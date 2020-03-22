DENVER — Donna J. McNeal, 73, of Denver, Colo., formerly of Hays, Kan., died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Denver Health Medical Center.
Donna was born July 2, 1946, in Sutton, Neb., the daughter of Max and Jessie (Mitchell) Jacobson. She married Roger McNeal, and he preceded her in death in 1985.
Donna worked for JBS in Grand Island and Insurance Planning, Inc. in Hays. She enjoyed working in her flower beds, feeding the squirrels and rabbits, the Rocky Mountains, playing slot machines, and cooking. Her family brought great joy into her life, and she enjoyed family reunions and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include two daughters; Kim Barnes of Hays and Terri McNeal of Denver, Colo., four brothers and sisters-in-law; Mike and Julie Jacobson, Lyle and Marsha Jacobson, Myron and Donna Jacobson and Allen and Michelle Jacobson; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Dee and Raymond Rollins and Brenda Phillips, 10 grandchildren; Shane McNeal, Jason McNeal, Alex McNeal, Hayley Barnes, Jesse Barnes, John Barnes, Brandi Barnes, Bailey Barnes, Derrick McNeal and Sierra McNeal; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son; Scott McNeal, a son-in-law; Steve Barnes; and a brother; Charles Jacobson.
A private family burial will be in Mount Allen Cemetery in Hays, Kan. Memorials are suggested to the Cancer Council of Ellis County in care of Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.
Condolences and memories of Donna may be shared with the family at www.haysmemorial.com