WOOD RIVER — Donna R. Harders, 84, of Wood River died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Christ Lutheran Church in Cairo with the Rev. Brian Wright officiating. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.
Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Christ Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Christ Lutheran Church in Cairo.
Apfel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Donna Rojene Harders was born Sept. 9, 1935, at Arcadia to Chancy L. and Roene S. (Prettyman) Smith. She moved with her family to Alda and then to Wood River. She graduated from Wood River High School in 1953.
Donna was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith on April 6, 1952.
Donna married Doyle E. Harders on Aug. 30, 1953, at Wood River. The couple lived their entire married life north of Wood River, where they farmed and fed cattle. Mr. Harders preceded her in death in 2001.
Donna was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Cairo, and was very active in the Ladies Aid, LWML and many other church organizations.
She enjoyed reading, playing cards and crocheting. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Donna also read at Riverside Lodge for many years, and enjoyed visiting shut-ins.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Craig and Lora Harders, and Gary and Lisa Harders all of Wood River; one daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Lonnie Spiehs of Boelus; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, Raymond (Judy) Smith of Sun City, Ariz.; and four sisters, Darlene Vosika of Golden, Colo., Maxine (Mason) Hooker of Sun City, Ariz., Patty (Bill) Fairbanks of Cheyenne, Wyo. and Debbie (Rod) Weitzel of North Platte; and sister-in-law, Fran Harders of Wood River.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Wilma; and husband, Doyle.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com