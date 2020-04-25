Donna Eckstrom, 74

Donna Marie Eckstrom, 74, of Palmer, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
In consideration of the COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Donna’s Life will be scheduled at a later date. A private family graveside service will be Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer. Pastor Joe Cissell will be officiating.
Donna was born May 13, 1945, in Rapid City, S.D. Her parents were William and Ellen (Yoder) Clayburg. She graduated from Chase County High School in Imperial. She attended nursing school in Denver, Colo. Donna was united in marriage to Phillip “Gene” Jackson on March 16, 1968. He passed away Feb. 28, 1987. Donna married Roy Eckstrom on May 19, 1990.
Donna was a member of the Restoration Place Church in Palmer. She enjoyed painting various crafts, embroidery, fishing, and taking care of her cats. She was a fan of country music. She especially enjoyed listening to her sons, Rick and Troy’s band. Donna and Roy looked forward to getting together with their card club. Donna’s favorite card games were pitch and rummy. They also enjoyed going to the Palmer Senior Center where Donna served as a past vice-president and was also the historian.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Roy; two daughters and a son-in-law, Lisa and Andy Eckstrom of Waverly, and Therese Hoard of Cheyenne, Wyo; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Dean Eckstrom of Sauk City, Wis., Steve and Tish Eckstrom of Grand Island, and Mark and Selena Eckstrom of Olatha, Kan; two daughters-in-law, Dawn Jackson and Kim Jackson; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Gene; two sons, Rick and Troy; and a grandson, Ethan.
