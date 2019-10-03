CENTRAL CITY — Donna Jean Bankson, 87, of Central City, formerly of Hordville, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Tiffany Square in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Fridhem Lutheran Church in Hordville with Pastor Murray Jones officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at Solt-Wagner Community Room in Central City. Burial will be in the Hordville Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Fridhem Lutheran Church in Hordville and condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Donna was born on Nov. 6, 1931, to Walter B. and Gladys (Willits) Jones in Osceola. She grew up in the Swede Home area and attended District 8 and graduated from Stromsburg High School in 1950. She married Donald Bankson on Feb. 21, 1953, at Calvary Lutheran Church at Swede Home. The couple lived on the family farm near Hordville and Polk for many years. Donna later moved to Central City following Donald’s death.
She was a member of the Fridhem Lutheran Church in Hordville and W.E.L.C.A. She enjoyed ceramics, baking pies and photography. She was passionate about sending cards and photos to friends and family for all occasions. She especially enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and activities.
Donna is survived by four sons, Randy Bankson of Hordville, Dave and Christine Bankson of Hordville, Dan and Ann Bankson of Hordville, and Craig and Cindy Bankson of Athens, Ala.; one daughter, Jan and Randy Blase of Central City; one sister, Joyce Jurgens of Glenwood Springs, Colo.; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Elvera Steimle, Dolores Bankson, Doris Benner, Dean (Karen) Bankson, Marvin (Janice) Bankson, Neil (Joan) Bankson, Luella Ernst, and Betty (Don) George; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and one brother at infancy, Dale Jones.