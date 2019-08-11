BELGRADE — Donna Adams, 87, formerly of Belgrade died August 8, 2019, at the Legacy Estates in Lincoln.
In lieu of funeral services, memorials may be made to the Main Cemetery of Belgrade, the Nance County Foundation and www.michaeljfox.org/donate for Parkinson’s research. An online guestbook is available at www.lincolnffc.com.
Donna was born west of Belgrade on March 6, 1932. She was the middle child of seven born to Carl and Violet (Hansen) Newquist. She graduated from Belgrade High School in 1950.
On Aug. 1, 1952, she married Lewis Adams. Together they raised three children. They successfully owned and operated Adams Oil Co. until their retirement in 1989. She was a member of the Belgrade United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the Rathburn/Fehrs American Legion Auxiliary.
She liked to read, travel and dance. After retirement, she and Lew made dancing their full-time job.
Donna loved her family and friends and delighted in the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was unflappable; she saw life as a cup half-full and her sweet, kind temperament will be missed. Her offering of freshly popped popcorn and a Pepsi float as a nightcap will be fondly remembered.
Survivors include a son, Steve (Barb) Adams of Lincoln; two daughters, Lori (John Stark) Adams of Normal, Ill., and Lynn (Ted) Hill of Lincoln; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; one brother; one sister; and a niece.